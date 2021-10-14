Family holding memorial walk in Marion Co. for teen who was killed by drunk driver

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A young life was taken too soon because of drunk driving. Now the family is raising awareness of the issue and demanding justice for their loved one.

Miranda Jacqueline Trujillo was fondly known as Mia. But sadly she was taken from them. She was hit by a truck while riding her ATV four-wheeler.

Jeremy Stringer has been charged in the case for DUI manslaughter. He is currently out on an unsecured bond, and Mia’s family wants justice.

“I just don’t think it’s fair. It’s like, I would have been mad if he would have got out on a bond, you know, but I’m really mad and hurt. I feel like it’s a slap in my face that he got out free. You know he didn’t have to pay not $1. He didn’t have to put land up,” says Tabitha Taylor, Mia’s mother.

The case has recently been moved from Marion County Justice Court to Marion County District Attorney Hal Kittrell.

“We have the file. We will review the file. If it’s in a position to present, we will go forward with a grand jury on a charge of aggravated DUI, as I understand it, as it is now,” says Kittrell. “Again we’ve got to look at the file, but we believe it’s coming to us now as an aggravated DUI,” says Kittrell.

The walk will begin from the Marion County Courthouse to Friendship Park, honoring Mia and bringing awareness to Jeremy Stringer’s release.

“Just trying to bring awareness to drinking and drive and to keep her memory alive and demand justice. We don’t want her life to be like, her death and life, you know, we don’t want it to be for nothing,” Taylor says.

Until then, Jeremy Stringer remains out on an unsecured bond and Mia’s family is struggling to heal from the pain of losing her.

“What about my baby? I have to go to the graveyard every day just to spend time with her. And I’m just giving anything if I could have her back, but I can’t. So, I mean, I don’t think that they should be comforted, you know, when their loved one at home,” says Taylor.

The memorial walk will include singing, preaching and a cake auction. All proceeds from the auction will go towards raising money for Mia’s tombstone.

If you’d like to join the memorial walk, it starts at 9 a.m. Saturday.

