Construction underway in Rawls Springs

RAWLS SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - After years of waiting, residents in the Rawls Springs community can finally see hope at the end of the tunnel.

Forrest County recently broke ground to fix the area’s waterway system.

In 2016 the community suffered a devastating flood that destroyed homes and property. The flooding was caused from their waterways going years being unmaintained.

Forrest County Supervisor Sharon Thompson ran on the platform to alleviate their flooding, and now she’s seeing that it happens.

“I am absolutely elated that the progress has started, (which) I campaigned on to try to do something to elevate the flooding in Rawls Springs and the areas in district two that were flooding,” says Thompson.

the residents can expect to see workers in the area for the next few months.

