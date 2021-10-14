Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Construction underway in Rawls Springs

Forrest County broke ground on fixing the community’s waterway system.
Rawls Springs under construction
Rawls Springs under construction(Mia MOnet)
By Mia Monet
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAWLS SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - After years of waiting, residents in the Rawls Springs community can finally see hope at the end of the tunnel.

Forrest County recently broke ground to fix the area’s waterway system.

In 2016 the community suffered a devastating flood that destroyed homes and property. The flooding was caused from their waterways going years being unmaintained.

Forrest County Supervisor Sharon Thompson ran on the platform to alleviate their flooding, and now she’s seeing that it happens.

“I am absolutely elated that the progress has started, (which) I campaigned on to try to do something to elevate the flooding in Rawls Springs and the areas in district two that were flooding,” says Thompson.

the residents can expect to see workers in the area for the next few months.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Boleware, 31, of Jones County, is described as a white man, who stands at...
Jones County man reported missing
Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins says two men occupied the vehicle, with Barnes being a...
Man wanted in string of shootings in Covington Co. arrested after chase
“Two years ago my office audited DHS,” said State Auditor Shad White. “After two years of work,...
State auditor demands repayment of misspent welfare money
Bryce'ston pages family honors his life inside of their restaurant.
Laurel family honors late son’s life inside their restaurant
.
Semi-truck driver injured after being ejected during rollover in Jones Co.

Latest News

Renovation work at PRCC's Seal Hall has been going on for several months.
$2.5 million Seal Hall renovation nearly complete at PRCC
16-year-old Anayla Jones of Hattiesburg left her residence on Southern Avenue around 12:30 a.m....
HPD looking for runaway juvenile
While the thefts may seem harmless, they can have serious consequences for both the thieves and...
Jones County officials looking for those responsible for road sign thefts
The ride begins and ends at Hellfighters USA, located at 325 S. Magnolia St., in Laurel.
2nd annual Richard Headrick Memorial Ride to be held in Laurel Saturday