Auditor: Favre repaid $500,000, but never made additional payments as promised

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State Auditor Shad White is answering more questions about his office demanding repayment of millions of dollars in misspent money for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families

White’s 2-year investigation into the Department of Human Services targeted the agency’s former executive director and several other people and some non-profit organizations.

On the list of those under investigation, Farve Enterprises and hall of fame quarterback Brett Favre.

According to White, Favre was paid more than a million dollars for speeches he never gave. Favre now owes about $828,000.

White explained where Favre’s case currently stands.

”More than a year ago, Mr. Favre repaid $500,000 of that 1.1 million dollars. Since then we have not received any additional payments from Favre Enterprises or Mr. Favre,” White stated.

“At this point he falls into the category of everyone else who hasn’t paid. We issued a demand for $600,000. That was the principle. The remainder of what he has not paid. Then we tacked on interest and that’s how we get to $828,000.”

These demands are civil, not criminal. If the amounts are not repaid in 30 days, the cases will go to the attorney general’s office.

