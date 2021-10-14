$2.5 million Seal Hall renovation nearly complete at PRCC

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A multi-million dollar renovation of one of the main academic buildings at Pearl River Community College is almost finished.

Work on Seal Hall began several months ago.

New classroom space is being added, along with improved offices, new lobbies and a new entrance.

The cost of the project is about $2.5 million.

Administrators hope to begin moving in in November.

It should be ready to host classes after the New Year.

“We’ve already scheduled classes for this building, so we’re excited that the students will get to experience this,” said Dr. Martha Smith, senior vice-president for Instruction/provost for Pearl River Community College. “A few of the teachers have snuck through and looked and tried to lay claim to where their offices will be, and we’re real excited for them.”

Seal Hall was built in 1967.

