Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

$2.5 million Seal Hall renovation nearly complete at PRCC

By Charles Herrington
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A multi-million dollar renovation of one of the main academic buildings at Pearl River Community College is almost finished.

Work on Seal Hall began several months ago.

New classroom space is being added, along with improved offices, new lobbies and a new entrance.

The cost of the project is about $2.5 million.

Administrators hope to begin moving in in November.

It should be ready to host classes after the New Year.

“We’ve already scheduled classes for this building, so we’re excited that the students will get to experience this,” said Dr. Martha Smith, senior vice-president for Instruction/provost for Pearl River Community College. “A few of the teachers have snuck through and looked and tried to lay claim to where their offices will be, and we’re real excited for them.”

Seal Hall was built in 1967.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Boleware, 31, of Jones County, is described as a white man, who stands at...
Jones County man reported missing
Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins says two men occupied the vehicle, with Barnes being a...
Man wanted in string of shootings in Covington Co. arrested after chase
“Two years ago my office audited DHS,” said State Auditor Shad White. “After two years of work,...
State auditor demands repayment of misspent welfare money
Bryce'ston pages family honors his life inside of their restaurant.
Laurel family honors late son’s life inside their restaurant
.
Semi-truck driver injured after being ejected during rollover in Jones Co.

Latest News

Rawls Springs under construction
Construction underway in Rawls Springs
16-year-old Anayla Jones of Hattiesburg left her residence on Southern Avenue around 12:30 a.m....
HPD looking for runaway juvenile
While the thefts may seem harmless, they can have serious consequences for both the thieves and...
Jones County officials looking for those responsible for road sign thefts
The ride begins and ends at Hellfighters USA, located at 325 S. Magnolia St., in Laurel.
2nd annual Richard Headrick Memorial Ride to be held in Laurel Saturday