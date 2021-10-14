2 suspects arrested in connection to Petal home shooting

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Two men were arrested for shooting into a home in Petal.

On Wednesday night, Oct. 13, the Petal Police Department responded to a call that shots struck a home and an unoccupied vehicle.

According to PPD, no one in the home was injured.

On Thursday, Oct. 14, officers arrested 21-year-old Sam Brock and 21-year-old Austin Mcnease on multiple counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Both men were taken into custody without incident.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

