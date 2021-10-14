Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

2 suspects arrested in connection to Petal home shooting

On Thursday, Oct. 14, officers arrested 21-year-old Sam Brock and 21-year-old Austin Mcnease on...
On Thursday, Oct. 14, officers arrested 21-year-old Sam Brock and 21-year-old Austin Mcnease on multiple counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling. (Source: Gray News)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Two men were arrested for shooting into a home in Petal.

On Wednesday night, Oct. 13, the Petal Police Department responded to a call that shots struck a home and an unoccupied vehicle.

According to PPD, no one in the home was injured.

On Thursday, Oct. 14, officers arrested 21-year-old Sam Brock and 21-year-old Austin Mcnease on multiple counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Both men were taken into custody without incident.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anayla Jones of Hattiesburg has been located and is safe.
HPD: Hattiesburg juvenile found safe
.
Semi-truck driver injured after being ejected during rollover in Jones Co.
Death of Crystal Springs man gets lots of attention on social media as suicide case turns into...
Death of Crystal Springs man garners social media attention as suicide case turns into homicide investigation
Bryce'ston pages family honors his life inside of their restaurant.
Laurel family honors late son’s life inside their restaurant
Matthew Bethley, 26, of Hattiesburg, surrendered to authorities just before 11 a.m. without...
HPD: Domestic incident suspect charged with multiple felonies

Latest News

Midday Headlines 10/14/2021
Midday Headlines 10/14/2021
Victor Joseph Schexnayder pleaded not guilty Thursday to blowing up an AT&T transmission site...
Man pleads not guilty to damaging AT&T transmission site
Parents and teachers are encouraged to stop by and check out the early childhood educational...
JC holds ribbon-cutting for Resource and Referral Network Center
The Saenger Theater will host its share of the October fun in downtown Hattiesburg.
A scary good time in downtown Hattiesburg awaits