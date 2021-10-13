Warm again today, but cooler weather arrives this weekend

We’re starting off your morning with partly cloudy skies and temps in the mid 60s. Skies will be partly cloudy for most of your day. Highs will reach the upper 80s this afternoon, which is way above average for this time of year. Temperatures will fall into the mid 70s this evening. Lows overnight will be in the upper 60s.

Clouds will increase on Thursday, leaving us mostly cloudy for much of the day. Highs will top out into the upper 80s.

A cold front will move in on Friday, bring with it a chance of a few showers on Friday Evening. It will also bring with it some much cooler weather for this weekend and next week. Highs on Friday will be in the mid 80s.

Saturday will start off with a few morning clouds, but will turn sunny during the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

Sunday and Next Monday will be much nicer!! Highs will be in the low to mid 70s, making it feel more like Fall. Skies will be sunny with overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s!

