Town of Beaumont hosting inaugural Breast Cancer Awareness walk Sunday

BEAUMONT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Town of Beaumont is taking matters into its own hands and starting its first town-wide Breast Cancer Awareness event.

Sunday, Oct. 17, the inaugural, Walking for a Cure event will take place at the park by Town Hall in Beaumont. The event will start around 3:00 p.m., and the walk will start around 3:45 p.m.

“This is Beaumont. We are not separated, we are one, there is no black or white. Breast cancer affects all of us,” said Beaumont Mayor Scotty Dailey. “We need to come together and let breast cancer know we will not be defeated.”

There will be door prizes, food and more at the event as well.

