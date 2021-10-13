Win Stuff
Semi-truck driver injured after being ejected during rollover in Jones Co.

.
.(Jones County Fire Council)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One man was injured after being ejected from his semi-truck in a rollover in Jones County Tuesday morning.

According to Jones County Fire Council public information officer Dana Bumgardner, Glade, M&M and Powers volunteer fire departments responded to the call of the rollover at Tucker’s Crossing Road and Currie Road at around 10:17 a.m.

Bumgardner said when the first units arrived, firefighters found a man ejected near the semi-truck, which was used to move house trailers.

.
.(Jones County Fire Council)

Firefighters quickly started giving the driver emergency medical attention. He received serious injuries.

No other injuries were reported and no other vehicles were involved.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

