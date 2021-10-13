PRCC’s Thomas named MACCC Offensive Player of Week

From Pearl River Community College Communications

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) — Pearl River Community College’s Tony Brown looked Thursday every inch the running back he was at East Central High School when he was one of Mississippi’s most exciting players.

Brown ran 10 times for 229 yards with touchdown runs of 81 yards, 76 yards, 56 yards and 4 yards, in the Wildcats’ 55-6 blowout of Holmes Community College.

For his efforts, the 5-foot-8 Brown earned Mississippi Association of Colleges Conference’s Offensive “Player of the Week” accolades.

Brown logged the second-highest, single-game rushing total in PRCC annals, surpassed only by the 264 yards put up by Mike Toefield.

The Wildcats’ 534 rushing blew away the previous mark of 457 yards set 28 years ago in 1993.

Brown tops the Wildcats this season with 447 yards and five touchdowns on 57 carries.

The Wildcats return to action at 7 p.m. Thursday as archrival Jones College comes to town for the 91st edition of the “Catfight” at Dobie Holden Stadium.

At halftime of the contest, PRCC’s men’s basketball and baseball will be recognized for their 2020-21 MACCC Championships.

