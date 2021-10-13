PRCC named 4th largest community college in Miss.

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 5,000 students are attending Pearl River Community College this fall.

That’s enough to make PRCC the 4th largest community college in Mississippi.

”Every year, the Mississippi Community College Board provides an enrollment report and it’s based on the 10th day enrollment for all the community colleges, so in credit hours, which are the number of hours we teach per semester and also, overall student headcount, which is the number of students that we have here, on our campuses, and for the first time in the modern era, Pearl River is now the 4th largest community college in the state of Mississippi,” said Dr. Adam Breerwood, president of Pearl River Community College.

”Four or five years ago, we were seventh or eighth, so we’ve made some progress, especially at a time when enrollment continues to decline around the state and around the nation,”Breerwood added.

A total of 5,082 students are attending PRCC this semester.

Since 2017, the college has seen a four percent growth in students and a ten percent increase in credit hours.

