Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Police dog released after spending 9 days in the ICU

By Amanda Alvarado and Devin Pavlou
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WAFF/Gray News) - Joker, a police dog in Tennessee, is out of the intensive care unit after being shot while responding to an vehicle burglary.

Joker was released by his handler and found the suspect, but was shot multiple times. Deputies found him in a wooded area nearby, WAFF reported.

Joker was rushed to the Animal Emergency and Specialty Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Staff said while the situation seemed bleak, Joker responded well to treatment.

“He is an extremely strong patient who is being incredibly tolerant with his doctors and nurses,” the dog’s medical summary said.

On Sept. 29, after being in the ICU for nine days, Joker was released from the hospital.

He was able to walk out on his own, but hospital staff say he has a long way to go before he is fully recovered.

Deputies say he is improving every day.

Joker will need to rest for five to 12 weeks. He has a feeding tube and will be evaluated to see if he is a viable candidate for jaw reconstructive surgery.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with Joker’s medical and aftercare bills.

Copyright 2021 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tate Reeves extends Mississippi’s State of Emergency
Marcus Mckeller
Purvis man arrested near Club Xclusive on multiple charges
An 80-year-old woman was kidnapped Oct. 11 during a home invasion, then left in the trunk of...
80-year-old woman kidnapped, left in trunk
The mother and investigators found the children playing in a cemetery near their family’s home.
Two missing children found safe in Jones Co. cemetery
According to Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Chase Elkins, patrol officers responded to the...
2 killed in two-vehicle crash in Jefferson Davis Co. Saturday

Latest News

Fire crews work the scene of a small plane crash, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Santee, Calif. At...
‘Climb the airplane,’ pilot told before California crash
The event will start around 3:00 p.m., and the walk will start around 3:45 p.m.
Town of Beaumont hosting inaugural Breast Cancer Awareness walk Sunday
Bryce'ston pages family honors his life inside of their restaurant.
Laurel family honors late son’s life inside their restaurant
.
Southern Miss Faculty Senate composes resolution for vaccine mandate