Perry Central High School band receives all-superior at state marching evaluation

NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (WDAM) - When referring to the band at Perry Central High School, make sure you refer to them as ‘superior.’

At the Mississippi High School Activities Association State Marching Evaluations, the PCHS band receives all-superior, the highest-ranking in the evaluation for the first time since 2000.

“Despite the constant struggle of COVID, they’ve been willing to put in the work. They put their heads down and just go,” said one of the band directors at PCHS, Nathan Cook. “They get out on that field in 90 or 100-degree weather and they just do everything I ask them to with very little complaints.”

The band will be competing for the state marching championship on Saturday, Oct. 30.

