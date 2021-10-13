MSDH: More than 700 new COVID cases reported

Twenty-six new deaths were reported Wednesday, including 16 between Oct. 2 and Oct. 11, including two in Forrest County and one in each of Covington and Jones counties.

Another 10 were discovered during a review of birth records between Sept. 3 and Oct. 5.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 496,851 and 9,900, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 55,780 COVID-19 cases and 1,018 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 4,266 cases, 94 deaths

Forrest: 13,398 cases, 251 deaths

Jasper: 3,276 cases, 65 deaths

Jones: 13,759 cases, 241 deaths

Lamar: 10,452 cases, 135 deaths

Marion: 4,205 cases, 106 deaths

Perry: 2,043 cases, 54 deaths

Wayne: 4,381 cases, 72 deaths

MSDH also reported 474,529 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 2,880,544 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,341,499 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 18 years old and older with the exception of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which can be received by those 12 years and older.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

To date, 3,823,729 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

