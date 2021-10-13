Win Stuff
Markel McLaurin named MACCC Defensive Player of the Week

By Taylor Curet
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - If you ever watched the McLaurin’s play football at Collins High School, what Markel McLaurin did Saturday at Jones College probably didn’t come as a surprise.

The sophomore defensive back hauled in three interceptions, returning one 32 yards to the end zone. McLaurin added four tackles (one TFL) in the Bobcats’ 55-6 win over Southwest, earning Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference’s Defensive Player of the Week.

But what is surprising is the fact McLaurin accomplished all of this with a left hand he broke just two weeks ago.

“I started on defense at first, I just tried offense to see how it was going to work out,” McLaurin said. “I wanted to go back to defense, that’s my calling. We’re all just pushing each other and we’re all buying into what coach is saying and working hard each and every day.”

“Just been a tremendous player and person for us since he’s been here,” said Jones College head coach Steve Buckley. “Love Markel. Does a great job not only on defense but the kicking game, too.”

No. 1 Jones College (6-0) visits Pearl River Community College (2-4) on Thursday at 7 p.m.

