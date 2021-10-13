Laurel family honors late son’s life inside their restaurant

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - On March 4, 2003, Ricci and Natasha Page welcomed their youngest son, Bryce’ston, into the world. Sadly, on Aug. 24, 2021, he was taken from them too soon.

Bryce’ston was killed in a motorcycle accident while trying to avoid being pulled over by the police

His parents acknowledged the mistake he made.

“I’d be like, ‘What was you thinking about?’” said Ricci, referring to how Bryce’ston drove off when the police tried to pull him over.

Bryce’ston’s parents say they want everyone to keep them in their prayers because they’ve been struggling to heal from their loss.

“I mean, we’re not mad, we’re not upset with him or any of that. So, my thing I struggle with is how do I live with that, and, like, what do I do now. I pray for strength because I can’t explain the feeling,” said Natasha.

Bryce’ston was their youngest son out of four boys, and they described him as a special child.

“He was just different to the point where my oldest son, our oldest son, you know, they come to Bryce’ston for advice,” said Natasha.

According to Ricci, Bryce’ston was also an investor. He was determined to be a millionaire by the age of 30.

“He gave me $20,000 to invest. Once I opened it up, every month he was going to get $300 back on his investment. He made a $20,000 investment at 17-years-old,” said Ricci.

His actions inspired other kids in the community who looked up to him.

“He showed black kids in the black community that you can be yourself. You can have swag to be a respectful, humble person, and, you know, you don’t have to be a thug just because you have braids or tattoos. If anybody knows, he kept his hair done and he had tattoos, but he was the most respectful child,” said Ricci.

His parents say he had a lot of tattoos, but each of them had a special meaning. Some of his tattoos honored the lives of Civil Rights activists.

“Every tattoo he had, he want to make sure it meant something. He had Ali, Malcolm X, Martin Luther King and Egyptian Art,” said Ricci.

Now, Ricci and Natasha are using their restaurant to make sure they keep Bryce’ston’s memory alive. There is a lounge area they’ve transformed into a memorial, and it has his football jersey hanging on the wall along with his sports pictures.

“I made him play soccer. He played one year, and I guess he didn’t like it, so he teamed up with his mom, and when she comes to me and says ‘He doesn’t want to play, but he doesn’t want you to be mad at him,’” said Ricci “And I was like, ‘So he ain’t got to play.’ But the next year, I was like, ‘Nah, you’re getting back out there,’ and he wound up getting a soccer scholarship.”

Sadly, Bryce’ston never made it to the season.

Recently, his alma mater, Laurel High School, honored him. They allowed his parents to crown the new homecoming king. Bryce’ston would’ve done it because he was voted homecoming king the previous year.

“Yeah, we had to go and do that. I guess, you know, every year it’s just tradition, whoever is going out. They come back and crown him, so we were honored to do that. It was emotional for me but I was glad to do it,” said Ricci.

The room is not the only way the parents are keeping his memory alive as they plan to start a foundation in his name.

Ricci and Natasha scheduled a fundraiser at their restaurant, Premier Sports Bar & Grill, on Oct. 30th.

