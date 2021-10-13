Jones County officials looking for those responsible for road sign thefts

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County officials say they are looking for individuals who are stealing road signs.

While the thefts may seem harmless, they can have serious consequences for both the thieves and individuals who may be injured or killed as a result of the crime.

Stealing road signs could result in felony charges and jail time for those responsible for stealing road signs. They could also face lawsuits for any injuries resulting from the crime.

Beat 2 Supervisor Larry Dykes said this is a very serious issue and they depend on the public to help in keeping the roadways safe for everyone.

“If we catch who does it, we’re going to prosecute them,” Dykes said, “I would like to ask the public that if you see someone taking a road sign down, get the color of the vehicle and, if possible, a tag number and call the sheriff’s office.”

“You can also call the Jones County Courthouse and give them the information. If we catch them, we will prosecute them.”

Sign theft also negatively affects taxpayers who eventually end up footing the bill for the stolen signs.

