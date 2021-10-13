Win Stuff
Jones Co. sex offender compliance rate among best in Miss.

L to R: Denita Griffith, Kathryn Newman, Nicholas Russell, Wesley Waites and Megan Costilow at...
L to R: Denita Griffith, Kathryn Newman, Nicholas Russell, Wesley Waites and Megan Costilow at the Sex Offender Registration and Compliance Annual Symposium panel.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriffs Department and one of its investigators were recently honored on a state-wide level.

The Mississippi Sex Offender Registry recognized the JCSD as having one of the best sex offender compliance rates in the state.

Investigator Wesley Waites was also recognized for keeping Jones County’s 123 registered sex offenders in compliance with the law.

“Investigator Wesley Waites does everything right, and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department has a nearly perfect compliance rate. The only reason it’s not perfect is that one of their sex offenders is now in California,” said Megan Costilow, J.D., director of the Mississippi Sex Offender Registry.

According to JCSD, The U.S. Marshals are currently attempting to locate that offender in California.

Waites also spoke at a panel at the Sex Offender Registration and Compliance Annual Symposium hosted in Flowood, Miss., last week. The symposium hosted over 250 attendees representing law enforcement, courts and other agencies from across the state.

“We are pleased to be recognized as having one of the highest sex offender compliance rates in Mississippi. That accomplishment does not happen by accident. Investigator Wesley Waites is tough as nails and makes it his mission each and every day to ensure compliance. These sex offenders know without a doubt that investigator Waites is not one to mess with our test limits,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin.

Residents can view a list of sex offenders living in Jones County below.

Jones County Sex Offenders List

