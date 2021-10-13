Win Stuff
JCSD: Missing La. man found safe in Jones Co.

Jones County Sheriff's Department located 83-year-old Willie E. Powell following a response to a suspicious vehicle call on McLemore Road.
Jones County Sheriff’s Department located 83-year-old Willie E. Powell following a response to a suspicious vehicle call on McLemore Road.(Jones County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Louisiana man reported missing was found safe in Jones County on Wednesday driving in a resident’s yard.

Jones County Sheriff’s Department located 83-year-old Willie E. Powell following a response to a suspicious vehicle call on McLemore Road.

According to JCSD, the resident called 911 to report a man driving around their yard honking his horn.

Powell was reported as a missing person with dementia from St. John the Baptist Parish, La.

According to JCSD, Powell drove himself to Mississippi.

Powell was evaluated by EMServ Ambulance Service and did not require medical treatment.

He was then transported to the sheriff’s department to wait on family members to pick him up along with his vehicle.

