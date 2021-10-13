HPD looking for runaway juvenile

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking the public for help locating a runaway juvenile.

According to HPD, 16-year-old Anayla Jones of Hattiesburg left her residence on Southern Avenue around 12:30 a.m. on October 13. She was last seen wearing black shorts and a white Polaroid T-shirt.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at 601-467-7556.

