Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Agencies work remind people of signs of domestic violence during awareness month

The Domestic Abuse Family Shelter serves victims of the crime with its two shelters in...
The Domestic Abuse Family Shelter serves victims of the crime with its two shelters in Hattiesburg and Laurel.(Source: WDAM)
By Caroline Wood
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and local agencies have some reminders they want people to keep in mind.

Domestic violence affects people nationwide and here in our backyard. We’re told one way to help is to know signs that point to a potentially abusive relationship.

“There’s physical signs,” said Priscilla Pitts, JCSD Deputy & victim’s advocate. “Historically you’ve had somebody wearing dark sunglasses, wearing long-sleeves and it’s 90 degrees out trying to cover marks and bruises... If you notice isolation, somebody’s in a relationship and they... ‘I can’t come anymore, I can’t see you,’ very hard to make contact... things like that.”

Jones County sheriff’s deputies say offering support or calling 911 in emergency situations are some of the best actions to take.

“As a friend or family of someone who you suspect or know is in a domestic violence situation, just listen,” Pitts said. “Be there if they ask for help. If you see something, say something. And that applies in public and as well as private. If you are concerned, you can reach out absolutely to law enforcement...”

One agency working to help victims is the Domestic Abuse Family Shelter. It has two locations, one in Hattiesburg and one in Laurel, and offers several resources to victims.

“We’re able to provide clothing, shoes, school uniforms...,” said Becky Stewart, Executive Director, Domestic Abuse Family Shelter. “We have counseling, we have educational groups, job assistance, help with a birth certificate, an ID, transportation to a job.”

However, Stewart says the shelter needs help from the public in order to keep helping victims of domestic violence.

“We don’t charge a fee for any of our services,” Stewart said. “Those monies that are donated... I just can’t stress to people what difference that makes in the lives of victims who come to us.”

To donate to the Domestic Abuse Family Shelter, call its office at (601) 428-1707. If you are a victim of domestic violence needing shelter assistance, call the 24-hour crisis line at 1-800-649-1092.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tate Reeves extends Mississippi’s State of Emergency
Marcus Mckeller
Purvis man arrested near Club Xclusive on multiple charges
An 80-year-old woman was kidnapped Oct. 11 during a home invasion, then left in the trunk of...
80-year-old woman kidnapped, left in trunk
The mother and investigators found the children playing in a cemetery near their family’s home.
Two missing children found safe in Jones Co. cemetery
According to Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Chase Elkins, patrol officers responded to the...
2 killed in two-vehicle crash in Jefferson Davis Co. Saturday

Latest News

The event will start around 3:00 p.m., and the walk will start around 3:45 p.m.
Town of Beaumont hosting inaugural Breast Cancer Awareness walk Sunday
Bryce'ston pages family honors his life inside of their restaurant.
Laurel family honors late son’s life inside their restaurant
.
Southern Miss Faculty Senate composes resolution for vaccine mandate
PCHS set to have solar ran cafeteria within 6 months.
Perry Central High School band receives all-superior at state marching evaluation