2nd annual Richard Headrick Memorial Ride to be held in Laurel Saturday

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hellfighters Richard Headrick Memorial Ride is a benefit ride hosted by Hellfighters Motorcycle Ministry for The Mission At The Cross, a home and a Christian recovery center for men of addiction.

The ride begins and ends at Hellfighters USA, located at 325 S. Magnolia St., in Laurel.

Tickets are $25 for single riders and $35 for double riders. The price also includes a meal.

There will be live music after the ride along with a huge firework show starting at 8 p.m.

The Mission At The Cross is a non-profit organization that relies on volunteer labor, donations and fundraisers in order to make housing, meals and clothing available at no charge to the men who live there.

Since December 2008, over 1,000 men have called The Mission At The Cross " home” and many, many lives have been changed as a result.

For more information and to register, visit: www.hellfighters.org

