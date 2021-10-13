Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

2nd annual Richard Headrick Memorial Ride to be held in Laurel Saturday

The ride begins and ends at Hellfighters USA, located at 325 S. Magnolia St., in Laurel.
The ride begins and ends at Hellfighters USA, located at 325 S. Magnolia St., in Laurel.(WDAM)
By Eddie Robertson
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hellfighters Richard Headrick Memorial Ride is a benefit ride hosted by Hellfighters Motorcycle Ministry for The Mission At The Cross, a home and a Christian recovery center for men of addiction.

The ride begins and ends at Hellfighters USA, located at 325 S. Magnolia St., in Laurel.

Tickets are $25 for single riders and $35 for double riders. The price also includes a meal.

There will be live music after the ride along with a huge firework show starting at 8 p.m.

The Hellfighters Richard Headrick Memorial Ride is a benefit ride hosted by Hellfighters...
The Hellfighters Richard Headrick Memorial Ride is a benefit ride hosted by Hellfighters Motorcycle Ministry for The Mission At The Cross, a home and a Christian recovery center for men of addiction.(WDAM)

The Mission At The Cross is a non-profit organization that relies on volunteer labor, donations and fundraisers in order to make housing, meals and clothing available at no charge to the men who live there.

Since December 2008, over 1,000 men have called The Mission At The Cross " home” and many, many lives have been changed as a result.

For more information and to register, visit: www.hellfighters.org

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Boleware, 31, of Jones County, is described as a white man, who stands at...
Jones County man reported missing
Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins says two men occupied the vehicle, with Barnes being a...
Man wanted in string of shootings in Covington Co. arrested after chase
“Two years ago my office audited DHS,” said State Auditor Shad White. “After two years of work,...
State auditor demands repayment of misspent welfare money
Bryce'ston pages family honors his life inside of their restaurant.
Laurel family honors late son’s life inside their restaurant
.
Semi-truck driver injured after being ejected during rollover in Jones Co.

Latest News

16-year-old Anayla Jones of Hattiesburg left her residence on Southern Avenue around 12:30 a.m....
HPD looking for runaway juvenile
While the thefts may seem harmless, they can have serious consequences for both the thieves and...
Jones County officials looking for those responsible for road sign thefts
Supply chain issues happen when there are backups at ports caused by a lack of truck drivers or...
How global supply chain issues affect shelf stocking in Mississippi
The conference will take place on Nov. 4, William Carey’s Tradition Campus.
WCU hosts 1st annual Statewide Teacher Shortage Conference