‘We’re still in shock’ | Brandon sisters turn heads, chairs on ‘The Voice’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Girl groups are a rarity these days, but some of the greatest hits come from female groups, such as “You Can’t Hurry Love” by Diana Ross and The Supremes or “Bootylicious” by Destiny’s Child.

Now, three sisters from Brandon, Mississippi, are stepping on the scene in Hollywood after a grand introduction last week on NBC’s hit show, ‘The Voice.’

Chelsea Cooper, Kyla Keller, and Kaitlynn Keller advanced past the blind auditions by performing Ariana Grande’s “No Tears Left to Cry.”

Grande’s reaction: Priceless.

The sisters reappear in a series of battles the second and third week of October but still carved out time to chat with WLBT between coaching, rehearsals, and makeup.

“This is a dream come true,” Kyla Keller said. “We’ve been fans of her since we were young, you know, watching her on Victorious and then listening to her music.”

“The entire experience is so surreal, it still hasn’t sunk in yet,” Chelsea Cooper added.

“I think we’re still like in shock... especially watching it back,” Kaitlynn added. “We literally cried even though we lived it! It’s crazy,” Chelsea laughed.

The trio says their song selection and love for Grande goes beyond her stardom and artistry, but something most people might not even know.

“Just the fact that she’s also like a vocal health person which, you know, we haven’t been on top of as much as we need to,” Kyla said. “She’s all about vocal health, and the fact that she has notes for us about it is just a bonus; something we could take from that experience throughout our whole life.”

Kaitlynn, 17, attends Brandon High School. Kyla, 19, graduated from Brandon High School and Chelsea, 27, graduated from South Jones High School in Ellisville.

The sisters have been performing in churches and talent shows across Mississippi since they could walk. They even tried out for other shows like America’s Got Talent and Nickelodeon, which they credit their DNA.

“It’s in our family going back to our grandfather, who had a quartet singing group with his brothers and then our dad who started a quartet singing with his brothers and friends and now us,” Kyla Keller smiled.

In 2019, the Sister Act followed their family’s footsteps, becoming the 3rd generation to perform at the annual Bay Festival in Mississippi.

Now, with national recognition, they’re already planning for what will come after this season of ‘The Voice’ ends.

“Whenever we get the green light on, we have some covers that we’re working on,” Kyla said. “We are writing the material, and we’re super excited and can’t wait for that day to come to be able to share it with everybody.”

“Our songs will be more like R&B Soul,” Chelsea Cooper smiled. “Hopefully, the next big girl group is what we’re trying to try to aim for.”

The sisters say family members are still completely ‘shook’, but rooting for them every step of the way.

And so is WLBT! Congratulations KCK3.

