Southern Civitan donates playground equipment to West Jones Elementary

The members of Southern Civitan donated a slide to West Jones Elementary School for the...
The members of Southern Civitan donated a slide to West Jones Elementary School for the playground for children with special needs.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County service organization is helping to develop a playground for children with special needs at one elementary school.

The members of Southern Civitan donated a slide to West Jones Elementary School for the playground.

The teachers say it will be a good sensory activity for their students and will help them develop positive social skills.

Southern Civitan also provided other supplies for the school.

