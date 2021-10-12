Southern Civitan donates playground equipment to West Jones Elementary

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County service organization is helping to develop a playground for children with special needs at one elementary school.

The members of Southern Civitan donated a slide to West Jones Elementary School for the playground.

The teachers say it will be a good sensory activity for their students and will help them develop positive social skills.

Southern Civitan also provided other supplies for the school.

