Police: 90,000+ vehicles on Biloxi roads, 156 citations issued during Cruisin’

By Lindsay Knowles
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - This year’s Cruisin’ the Coast saw more classic cars and more visitors than ever before. With the increase in people and vehicles also came an increase in the number of calls law enforcement received.

On Tuesday, Biloxi Police released the number of citations issued throughout the week-long event, which was the largest the car show has seen in its 25-year history with nearly 9,500 classic vehicles registered for 2021.

Friday was the busiest day for Cruisin’ the Coast in Biloxi, with more than 90,000 vehicles on the roads there.

In all, there were 156 citations issued this year, compared to 90 citations issued during the 2020 event. That’s a 54 percent increase in citations compared to last year. The majority of those citations - 89 in total - were for reckless/careless driving.

GENERAL POLICE ENFORCEMENT20212020
Total Event Calls for Service434352
Total Case Numbers Issued*200182
Total Incident Offenses**1241
Total Event Related Arrests279
Total Number of Arrest Charges3512
Total Event Vehicle Tows82

*Most case numbers generated were believed to be associated with citations issued.

**Some Incident (INC) reporting was not complete at the time of query.

Traffic stops increased by 84% when compared with the previous week.

TRAFFIC ENFORCEMENT Citations Issued 2021Citations Issued 2020
Speeding13
Reckless/Careless Driving25/64(89 total)10/6 (16 total)
Driving w/Suspended License35
No License33
Disregard for Traffic Control Device77
Safety Restraint Violations82
Tag Violations1225
No Proof of Insurance85
DUI 10
Low Speed Vehicle (Golf Cart) Violation40
Other2024
TOTAL15690

One person died this week after being struck by a classic car while crossing Highway 90 at Reynoir Avenue. At this time, the driver has not been charged.

In an unrelated incident, an innocent bystander was shot after a shootout between two cars on Highway 90 at the Rodenberg Avenue intersection. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Authorities are also investigating a hit-and-run involving a woman who was struck by a car on the service road near Veterans Avenue. She is expected to recover fully, as well.

So far, no arrests have been made in either of those incidents.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

