Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Phoenix-area deputy beaten by suspect succumbs to injuries

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — A metro Phoenix sheriff’s deputy who authorities say was attacked by a man he had arrested has died.

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said Monday that Deputy Juan “Johnny” Ruiz succumbed to injuries he suffered Saturday.

The sheriff had announced earlier that the family planned to take Ruiz off life support.

Ruiz had been with the sheriff’s office for three years.

The man accused of attacking him inside a sheriff’s substation, 30-year-old Clinton Robert Hurley, remains hospitalized in stable condition after getting in a gunfight with a homeowner.

Investigators say Hurley and the homeowner were known to each other.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tate Reeves extends Mississippi’s State of Emergency
Marcus Mckeller
Purvis man arrested near Club Xclusive on multiple charges
The mother and investigators found the children playing in a cemetery near their family’s home.
Two missing children found safe in Jones Co. cemetery
An 80-year-old woman was kidnapped Oct. 11 during a home invasion, then left in the trunk of...
80-year-old woman kidnapped, left in trunk
L to R: Jeffery Ware and Lonzo Smith.
Hattiesburg felons arrested for possession of weapons

Latest News

New studies suggest fully-vaccinated people should continue COVID-19 safety measures
Next on FDA’s agenda: Booster shots of Moderna, J&J vaccines
Sophie Zhang said she's willing to tell Congress how she said Facebook enables dictators.
Facebook whistleblower says company enables authoritarian control
This early Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, photo provided by CalFire shows one of several vehicles...
Surging California winds spark new wildfires, power outages
PG&E begins re-energizing thousands of customers across Northern California. (Source: KCRA via...
Power turned off to thousands as high winds blow through Calif.