Petal Mayor pleased with Tractor Supply building progress

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal Mayor Tony Ducker says he thinks the building progress on the Tractor Supply Co. is going well.

“Pretty exciting to see this kind of coming to life out here,” Ducker said.

“They hope to be open in a few months. I think they were trying to get it done before Christmas and catch the Christmas shopping period. (Its) great to see the growth out here,” Ducker added.

The agricultural and livestock supply store is under construction at Midas Park, just past Petal High School. Ducker says he hoped it’s the first of a few businesses to join the area.

“There are other lands that can actually be developed here, so we’re hoping this will be an anchor store and draw other folks out here. We do you have other conversations that we can’t announce right now that’s taking place with national-type chains that are interested in our area. We’ve got the available land. We’ve got a growing city. We’ve got a city that will actually work with you when it comes to building things of this nature,” Ducker said.

“I think that’s important that we’re business-friendly when it comes to that. We’ve got a stable tax rate that we’ve had the millage from the last budget has been the same pretty much for the last 14 years. So, it’s important that we have things that businesses, when they come in and invest in our community, that they know they can count on in the long run,” Ducker said.

Ducker says the area around Midas Park has a lot of residential property and hopes to bring new retail options to them soon. He admits there are always adjustments that come with expansion and construction.

“It does cause some growing pains. We’ve got to worry about infrastructure traffic that we didn’t have to out here, but it’s actually a good problem to have,” Ducker said.

Ducker did confirm that an Arby’s and Jack’s Family Restaurant are also coming soon to Petal. Those businesses will join others on Evelyn Gandy Parkway in a space near the Petal Rain Forrest Car Wash.

