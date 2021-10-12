Pascagoula firefighter dies from cancer less than 2 weeks after diagnosis

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Across the Gulf Coast, people are mourning the loss of a Pascagoula firefighter who died less than two weeks after being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

Capt. Jacob Latch with the Pascagoula Fire Department passed away Tuesday morning in Texas, where he was receiving treatment at MD Anderson. He was 39.

After several months of doctor’s visits due to back pain, Latch was diagnosed on Sept. 30 with an extremely rare form of cancer called epithelioid hemangioendothelioma, or EHE. The cancer began attacking his spine.

Despite efforts to remove the affected area of the spine, the cancer spread to Latch’s lungs. On Sunday, he and his family learned that it had spread to his bones and had passed the point of no return.

By Monday, posts were flooding social media as fire departments, law enforcement agencies, businesses, and Coast residents began praying for Latch.

“Latch is one of the finest people you could ever meet and truly embodies what it means to be a good firefighter. He’s not only dedicated to the Pascagoula community, but to helping others as well. Latch volunteers his time as a squad member for Tunnel to Towers Biloxi to help fallen first responders and US Service Members killed in the line of duty,” reads a post from Pascagoula Fire Department.

It continues: “Our department is in shock. Words can’t describe what Jacob means to us. He’s family and so are his wife and three beautiful children.”

Several fundraisers have been set up to help the Latch family with travel expenses to Texas and back, as well as medical costs and, now, funeral costs. A Go Fund Me set up by the Tunnels to Tower Biloxi organization this week had already raised more than $47,000 of its $50,000 goal by Tuesday afternoon.

Latch leaves behind his wife of 13 years, Kathryn “Katie” and their three young children: 12-year-old Avery, nine-year-old Olivia “Oli”, and seven-year-old Finley.

