MSDH: 820 new COVID-19 cases, 41 deaths reported in Miss. on Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health said Tuesday that 820 new COVID-19 cases had been reported statewide as of Monday, Oct. 11.

Forty-one new deaths were reported Tuesday, including 12 between Sept. 8 and Oct. 11. Another 29 were discovered during a search of death certificates between Oct. 4 and Oct. 6.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 496,132 and 9,874, respectively.

There were around 63 new cases reported in the Pine Belt. There was also four death reported in the area with two reported in Jones County and one reported in Forrest County and Jasper County each.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, around 55,726 COVID-19 cases and 1,014 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 4,263 cases, 93 deaths

Forrest: 13,387 cases, 249 deaths

Jasper: 3,272 cases, 65 deaths

Jones: 13,743 cases, 240deaths

Lamar: 10,441 cases, 135 deaths

Marion: 4,200 cases, 106 deaths

Perry: 2,040 cases, 54 deaths

Wayne: 4,380 cases, 72 deaths

MSDH reported that around 474,529 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

According to MSDH, 2,874,740 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,339,711 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 18 years old and older with the exception of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which can be received by those 12 years and older.

