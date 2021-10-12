Mississippi State women’s basketball coach steps down

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State head women’s basketball coach Nikki McCray-Penson is stepping down from her position.

The school made the announcement Tuesday that she was stepping down to focus on her health

“Over the past several weeks, I have been faced again with health concerns I had hoped were behind me. In light of these developments, I have decided to step away from coaching in order to devote my full time and energy to addressing those issues,” McCray-Penson said. “Although I look forward to returning to coaching when I am able, I believe this is the best decision for me and my family at this time. I appreciate the support MSU has shown me, and I will be pulling for the team’s success this season.”

Associate head coach Doug Novak will serve as interim head coach while the school conducts a national search.

“We appreciate the time and effort Coach McCray-Penson invested in our program and respect her decision to focus on her health and family,” Athletic Director John Cohen said. “Throughout her time as a player and as a coach, Nikki has shown herself to be a competitor, and we fully support her as she takes some time away from the game to address her health concerns.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.