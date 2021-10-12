Win Stuff
Mississippi State women’s basketball coach steps down

Mississippi State coach Nikki McCray-Penson lowers her mask as she calls to players during the...
Mississippi State coach Nikki McCray-Penson lowers her mask as she calls to players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina in Starkville, Miss., Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. South Carolina won 75-52. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State head women’s basketball coach Nikki McCray-Penson is stepping down from her position.

The school made the announcement Tuesday that she was stepping down to focus on her health

“Over the past several weeks, I have been faced again with health concerns I had hoped were behind me. In light of these developments, I have decided to step away from coaching in order to devote my full time and energy to addressing those issues,” McCray-Penson said. “Although I look forward to returning to coaching when I am able, I believe this is the best decision for me and my family at this time. I appreciate the support MSU has shown me, and I will be pulling for the team’s success this season.”

Associate head coach Doug Novak will serve as interim head coach while the school conducts a national search.

“We appreciate the time and effort Coach McCray-Penson invested in our program and respect her decision to focus on her health and family,” Athletic Director John Cohen said. “Throughout her time as a player and as a coach, Nikki has shown herself to be a competitor, and we fully support her as she takes some time away from the game to address her health concerns.”

