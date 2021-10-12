Win Stuff
Man wanted in string of shootings in Covington Co. arrested after chase

Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins says two men occupied the vehicle, with Barnes being a...
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect wanted in a spree of shootings was arrested Tuesday after a high-speed chase that ended in Collins.

According to Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins, 21-year-old Anthony L. Barnes Jr. was involved in four shootings over the past 24 hours. Perkins said Barnes was bonded out of jail for previous charges.

Barnes has been charged with two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and two counts of shooting into a motor vehicle.

Three of the charges come from shootings that happened in the county Monday, while the fourth charge came from a shooting that took place Tuesday, Perkins said.

Barnes Jr., 21, was bonded out of jail prior to this current arrest, but he is accused of being...
Collins Police Chief Joey Ponder said the chase started when officers spotted a Ford Fusion they believed fit the description of a vehicle that was part of an active aggravated assault warrant for Barnes.

Ponder said officers tried to execute a traffic stop on the vehicle around 12:36 p.m., but the vehicle took off, going into Covington County.

CCSO deputies assisted the Collins Police Department in the chase, which ended on Ora Swamp Road outside of Collins city limits.

Perkins said Barnes was a passenger in the vehicle, and 24-year-old Kiante Lockhart was the driver. Both men were arrested.

Lockhart has been charged with felony fleeing.

Kiante Lockhart, 24, was the driver of the vehicle, and he is charged with felony fleeing from...
Perkins said law enforcement seized a handgun and an assault-style rifle during the arrest.

