Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

LIVE: Gov. Reeves discusses ‘Skip the Line’ program

Gov. Tate Reeves
Gov. Tate Reeves(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves and Department of Public Safety Commissioner, Sean Tindell, are discussing the “Skip the Line” program.

Reeves says the program has cut wait times at Driver Service Bureau locations from over two hours in 2020 to 18 minutes.

“I am committed to taking data-to-data approaches to improving government,” Reeves said.

He says the previous wait times were unacceptable and needed major upgrading.

Click here to watch live.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tate Reeves extends Mississippi’s State of Emergency
Marcus Mckeller
Purvis man arrested near Club Xclusive on multiple charges
An 80-year-old woman was kidnapped Oct. 11 during a home invasion, then left in the trunk of...
80-year-old woman kidnapped, left in trunk
The mother and investigators found the children playing in a cemetery near their family’s home.
Two missing children found safe in Jones Co. cemetery
According to Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Chase Elkins, patrol officers responded to the...
2 killed in two-vehicle crash in Jefferson Davis Co. Saturday

Latest News

The members of Southern Civitan donated a slide to West Jones Elementary School for the...
Southern Civitan donates playground equipment to West Jones Elementary
Pascagoula firefighter Jacob Latch died Tuesday in Texas less than two weeks after being...
Pascagoula firefighter dies from cancer less than 2 weeks after diagnosis
Tuesday morning, Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker issued a proclamation at Forrest General...
Hattiesburg proclaims this week “Emergency Nurses Week”
Immanuel Miller
Hattiesburg man arrested in Moss Point with pending warrants