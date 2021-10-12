Laurel football coach chosen as head coach for All-Star game

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel High school’s head football coach has been selected to lead the South team in the annual Bernard Blackwell North/South All-Star Game.

“This is a tremendous honor. There is a lot of great coaches in the State of Mississippi and to be selected and have this opportunity to coach in this all-star game, this rich tradition, is a great honor, and it’s one that I definitely don’t take lightly,” says Earnest.

Earnest has applied to be a coach for the game previously, but this is his first time being selected as the head coach. When he found out that he was chosen, he says he was so thankful.

“I think it makes it even more special because I’m going to have one of my own coaches who serves on my staff, he’s going to be working with me as well. And so [I’m] excited to work with those guys,” says Earnest.

Earnest hand-picked William Clay coach for the game, as well. Clay has been coaching with Laurel football for nine years, but this will be his first time coaching for the all-star game.

“I’m excited, but it hasn’t hit me yet because I’m still focusing on our season, but I’m very excited for this opportunity to represent our football team, our school and our community,” says Clay.

Earnest says he does not take this opportunity lightly, especially because this means so much to the players.

“A lot of these kids we’re going to be coaching are on the verge of getting a scholarship or have a scholarship offer or they’re on the verge of getting an even bigger offer,” says Earnest

Earnest also says he hopes to see a lot of support from the community at the game.

The 2021 Bernard Blackwell Classic will be played in Gulfport at the Bernard Blackwell Stadium on Dec. 18. It will kickoff is at 11:30 am, and admission is $10.

