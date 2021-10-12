Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Jones County man reported missing

Jacob Boleware, 31, of Jones County, is described as a white man, who stands at...
Jacob Boleware, 31, of Jones County, is described as a white man, who stands at 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

According to the sheriff’s department, Jacob Boleware, 31, of Jones County, was last seen on Oct. 3, 2021, when he was reportedly dropped off at Sawmill Square Mall in Laurel.

There is no known description of clothing that Boleware was last seen wearing, but he is described as a white man, who stands at 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

If anyone has information on Boleware or his whereabouts, call JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tate Reeves extends Mississippi’s State of Emergency
Marcus Mckeller
Purvis man arrested near Club Xclusive on multiple charges
An 80-year-old woman was kidnapped Oct. 11 during a home invasion, then left in the trunk of...
80-year-old woman kidnapped, left in trunk
The mother and investigators found the children playing in a cemetery near their family’s home.
Two missing children found safe in Jones Co. cemetery
According to Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Chase Elkins, patrol officers responded to the...
2 killed in two-vehicle crash in Jefferson Davis Co. Saturday

Latest News

Southern Civitan donates playground equipment to West Jones Elementary
Southern Civitan donates playground equipment to West Jones Elementary
Tuesday morning, Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker issued a proclamation at Forrest General...
Hattiesburg proclaims this week “Emergency Nurses Week”
‘I did hear the gunshots’ | Governor says law enforcement presence inadequate in Downtown Jackson
‘I did hear the gunshots’ | Governor says law enforcement presence inadequate in Downtown Jackson
Hattiesburg police arrested 20-year-old Carlos Mayberry, Jr., at 212 Martin Luther King Drive.
Hattiesburg man arrested on active warrants, possessing a stolen firearm