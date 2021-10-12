Jones County man reported missing

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

According to the sheriff’s department, Jacob Boleware, 31, of Jones County, was last seen on Oct. 3, 2021, when he was reportedly dropped off at Sawmill Square Mall in Laurel.

There is no known description of clothing that Boleware was last seen wearing, but he is described as a white man, who stands at 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

If anyone has information on Boleware or his whereabouts, call JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).

