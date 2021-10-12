Win Stuff
Hattiesburg proclaims this week “Emergency Nurses Week”

Tuesday morning, Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker issued a proclamation at Forrest General Hospital recognizing Oct. 11-17 as “Emergency Nurses Week” in the Hub City.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg honored emergency nurses at a recent event.

Tuesday morning, Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker issued a proclamation at Forrest General Hospital recognizing Oct. 11-17 as “Emergency Nurses Week” in the Hub City.

It’s also National Emergency Nurses Week and Wednesday, Oct. 13, is National Emergency Nurses Day.

Both of those recognitions were initiated by the Emergency Nurses Association.

Emergency Nurses Day was first observed in 1989.

The first National Emergency Nurses Week took place in 2001.

The theme for this year is “grit.”

There are about 167,000 emergency nurses in the U.S.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

