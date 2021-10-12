Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Hattiesburg man arrested in Moss Point with pending warrants

Immanuel Miller
Immanuel Miller(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was arrested in Moss Point over the weekend.

Eighteen-year-old Immanuel Miller was arrested by the Moss Point Police Department and was booked into the Forrest County Detention Center on Monday.

According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, Miller has two charges pending for warrants for sexual battery and receiving stolen property worth over $500.

According to FCSO, his bond has not been set.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tate Reeves extends Mississippi’s State of Emergency
Marcus Mckeller
Purvis man arrested near Club Xclusive on multiple charges
An 80-year-old woman was kidnapped Oct. 11 during a home invasion, then left in the trunk of...
80-year-old woman kidnapped, left in trunk
The mother and investigators found the children playing in a cemetery near their family’s home.
Two missing children found safe in Jones Co. cemetery
According to Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Chase Elkins, patrol officers responded to the...
2 killed in two-vehicle crash in Jefferson Davis Co. Saturday

Latest News

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 496,132...
MSDH: 820 new COVID-19 cases, 41 deaths reported in Miss. on Tuesday
Biloxi Police released the number of citations issued throughout the week-long event, which was...
Police: 90,000+ vehicles on Biloxi roads, 156 citations issued during Cruisin’
Lift Up Louisiana (WBRC)
Gray Television stations partner with Salvation Army to ‘Lift Up Louisiana’ for Hurricane Ida relief efforts
.
City of Laurel reaches highest sales tax revenue in city history