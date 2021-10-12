Hattiesburg man arrested on active warrants, possessing a stolen firearm
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was arrest on active warrants and for having a stolen firearm on Monday, Oct. 11.
Hattiesburg police arrested 20-year-old Carlos Mayberry, Jr., at 212 Martin Luther King Drive. He was arrested on active warrants.
He was also found in possession of a gun. The police discovered that the gun was stolen, and Mayberry was charged with one count of possession of a stolen firearm.
Mayberry was booked in the Forrest County Detention Center.
According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, his bond has not been set.
