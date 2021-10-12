Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Hattiesburg man arrested on active warrants, possessing a stolen firearm

Hattiesburg police arrested 20-year-old Carlos Mayberry, Jr., at 212 Martin Luther King Drive.
Hattiesburg police arrested 20-year-old Carlos Mayberry, Jr., at 212 Martin Luther King Drive.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was arrest on active warrants and for having a stolen firearm on Monday, Oct. 11.

Hattiesburg police arrested 20-year-old Carlos Mayberry, Jr., at 212 Martin Luther King Drive. He was arrested on active warrants.

He was also found in possession of a gun. The police discovered that the gun was stolen, and Mayberry was charged with one count of possession of a stolen firearm.

Mayberry was booked in the Forrest County Detention Center.

According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, his bond has not been set.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tate Reeves extends Mississippi’s State of Emergency
Marcus Mckeller
Purvis man arrested near Club Xclusive on multiple charges
An 80-year-old woman was kidnapped Oct. 11 during a home invasion, then left in the trunk of...
80-year-old woman kidnapped, left in trunk
The mother and investigators found the children playing in a cemetery near their family’s home.
Two missing children found safe in Jones Co. cemetery
According to Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Chase Elkins, patrol officers responded to the...
2 killed in two-vehicle crash in Jefferson Davis Co. Saturday

Latest News

Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins says two men occupied the vehicle, with Barnes being a...
Man wanted in string of shootings in Covington Co. arrested after chase
Mississippi State coach Nikki McCray-Penson lowers her mask as she calls to players during the...
Mississippi State women’s basketball coach steps down
Earnest has applied to be a coach for the game previously, but this is his first time being...
Laurel football coach chosen as head coach for All-Star game
“Two years ago my office audited DHS,” said State Auditor Shad White. “After two years of work,...
State auditor demands repayment of misspent welfare money