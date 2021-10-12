Win Stuff
City of Petal preps for third Downtown Fam Jam

Third Fam Jam set for October 23.
Third Fam Jam set for October 23.(PETAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE)
By Will Polston
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - If you are looking for some fun with the fam, look no further than the Fam Jam.

Standing for food, art and music, the Fam Jam in Petal closes the streets for fun with the whole family.

“We have had residents in Petal say we just want more family type of events for us to go to, so we are meeting their needs,” said Executive Director of Petal Chamber of Commerce Valerie Wilson.

The Fam Jam will take place on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

