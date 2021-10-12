Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

City of Laurel reaches highest sales tax revenue in city history

The City of Laurel earned a record-breaking $10 million dollars in sales tax revenue returns...
The City of Laurel earned a record-breaking $10 million dollars in sales tax revenue returns during FY 2021.(Source: WDAM)
By Caroline Wood
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Laurel received $10 million dollars back from the state in sales tax revenue during fiscal year 2021, according to Mayor Johnny Magee.

“We had the highest sales tax collection that we have had in the history of the City of Laurel,” Magee said.

We’re told May and June saw the highest numbers. Over $965,000 in sales tax revenue was collected during both of those months.

“People continue to shop, they continue to contribute to the economy and we appreciate it very much,” Magee said.

Magee says the record-high revenue numbers may help Laurel become a safer place.

“That $10 million is to equip and fund the police department,” Magee said. “This takes care of police, this takes care of fire, this takes care of buying fire trucks and police cars, things like that.”

Now 11 days into FY 2022, Magee says it’ll be more of the same when it comes to spending those funds.

“We want to continue to do some streets, we want to continue to have a fully-funded fire department and fully-funded police department and give them vehicles to travel in that they can get from one stop to the other without the vehicle breaking down,” Magee said.

Magee says the city set its budget for the next fiscal year at $10 million dollars.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recreational vehicle and attached shed were a total loss following a Saturday morning fire...
Suspect arrested, charged with arson in Jones County
Hattiesburg police are asking for the public's help in identifying two females that HPD says...
HPD asking public’s help in identifying shoplifters
Grocery store shelves are expected to be thinner than usual during the upcoming holiday season.
Grocery store shelves expected to have holes for a while
A Jones County man drew a gaggle of first responders Sunday after accidentally shooting himself...
Jones County man recovering from self-inflicted wound
Marcus Mckeller
Purvis man arrested near Club Xclusive on multiple charges

Latest News

Third Fam Jam set for October 23.
City of Petal preps for third Downtown Fam Jam
.
Organizers host 8th annual Pink Monday in Hattiesburg
Pink Monday in Town Square Park
Organizers host 8th annual Pink Monday in Hattiesburg
The NFIP is raising their flood insurance rates.
New NFIP flood insurance rates could mean sticker shock for some