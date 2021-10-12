Win Stuff
Another warm day, but cooler weather arrives this weekend.

By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
We’re starting off your morning with partly cloudy skies and temps in the low 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy for most of your day. Highs will reach the upper 80s this afternoon, which is way above average for this time of year. Temperatures will fall into the mid 70s this evening. Lows overnight will be in the upper 60s.

Temperatures will warm up into the upper 80s again for Wednesday. Skies will be mostly sunny during the afternoon hours.

Clouds will increase on Thursday, leaving us mostly cloudy for much of the day. Highs will top out into the upper 80s.

A cold front will move in on Friday, bring with it a chance of a few showers. It will also bring with it some much cooler weather for this weekend and next week. Highs on Friday will be in the mid 80s, but will fall into the upper 70s for Saturday.

Sunday and Next Monday will be much nicer!! Highs will only be in the mid 70s, making it feel more like Fall. Skies will be sunny with overnight lows in the low 50s!

