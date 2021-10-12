Win Stuff
Organizers host 8th annual Pink Monday in Hattiesburg

A breast cancer awareness event was hosted in Town Square Park on Monday.
Pink Monday in Town Square Park
Pink Monday in Town Square Park(Mia Monet)
By Mia Monet
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Monday marked the 8th annual Pink Monday hosted in Town Square Park.

The event sponsored live music performances, food vendors and guest speakers.

Speakers ranged from local physicians to the University of Southern Mississippi’s women’s basketball coach. Several breast cancer survivors also took the stage to give their testimony and encourage women battling with the sickness right now.

The event organizer Regertha Jenkins said putting this event on is her passion, and her late husband reminded her of that.

“I’ve recently lost my husband. I wasn’t going to do it this year, but he told me I should because I love helping people with breast cancer,” said Jenkins.

