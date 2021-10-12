Win Stuff
3 USM choirs take the stage for a fall concert

By Will Polston
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - What is better than a free concert? How about three free concerts in one?

That’s what music fans were treated to this evening as the Southern Miss concert, treble and Tenebrae choirs took the stage at Parkway Heights United Methodist Church.

“I think after everything we have been through and are still going through with COVID-19, the opportunity to get together and hear live music and see people come together and join as a community is just something no one should miss,” said USM’s Associate Director of Choral Activities Jonathan Kilgore. “It is a bright spot to the week and something that we have seen looking forward to for quite some time.”

This is one of the early concerts that are part of their fall season.

Another free concert will be held Sunday, Oct. 17, at 4 p.m., at the Bay Street Presbyterian Church for those who are interested.

