Warm again this afternoon with much cooler weather this weekend

By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
We’re starting off your morning with partly cloudy skies and temps in the mid 60s. Skies will be partly cloudy all day long. Highs will reach the mid 80s this afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the low 70s this evening. Lows overnight will be in the mid 60s.

Skies will be partly cloudy for your Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s.

Temperatures will warm up into the upper 80s for Wednesday and Thursday. Skies will be mostly sunny during the afternoon hours.

A cold front will move in on Friday, bring with it a chance of a few showers. It will also bring with it some much cooler weather for this weekend and next week. Highs on Friday will be in the mid 80s, but will fall into the upper 70s for Saturday.

Sunday and Next Monday will be much nicer!! Highs will only be in the mid 70s, making it feel more like fall. Skies will be sunny with overnight lows in the mid to low 50s!

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

