Two missing children found safe in Jones Co. cemetery

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two children, a boy and a girl, ages 2 and 3, were both located unharmed in a cemetery near their family’s home.

The children were reported missing Monday morning and were found within 30 minutes, according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

JCSD officials responded to the area on North Pumping Station Road in Ovett to begin searching for the children. JSCD deputies, EMServ Ambulance Services and Jones County Emergency Operations Center staff were also en route to the scene when the children were located.

According to JCSD, the mother and investigators simultaneously found the children playing in a nearby cemetery after they managed to get out of their house and walk away undetected.

Both children were unharmed and went home with their mother.

