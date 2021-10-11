Win Stuff
Two churches unite to help those impacted by Hurricane Ida

By Will Polston
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - There is unity amongst the community as two local churches teamed together to take Hurricane Ida victims necessities in Louisiana.

New Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in Covington County and Disciples of Christ Church in Simpson County gathered donations for water, cleaning products and other useful items and took them to Louisiana.

While they were in town, church members also were able to cook meals for more than 500 people, said New Hopewell MBC member Charlene Barnes.

“The people were just so thankful to get a hot meal,” Barnes said. “That broke my heart knowing we get a hot meal every day and they don’t. We couldn’t get the plates out fast enough.”

The two churches hope to continue supporting those in Louisiana and says many of the people seemed to be doing better, but are still in need of help.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

