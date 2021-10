PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A 1911 photo of “Shoeless” Joe Jackson holds the new record for a signed sports photo.

Christie’s says the Jackson photo sold at auction for $1.4 million, which was four times what the auction house had estimated.

The photo of Jackson is part of an ongoing auction of baseball memorabilia at Christie’s.

