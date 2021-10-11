Rough Saturday for Southwest Airlines

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Southwest Airlines had a tough Saturday.

The airline had more than 700 flight cancellations and more than 850 delays Saturday, according to ‘Flight Aware.”

Many people were left stranded.

The company said the issues occurred because of disruptive weather and air traffic control issues.

Airline officials say they hoped to have returned to usual operations by Sunday.

It didn’t, with more than 1,000 cancellations/delays reported.

