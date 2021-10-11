Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Rough Saturday for Southwest Airlines

By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Southwest Airlines had a tough Saturday.

The airline had more than 700 flight cancellations and more than 850 delays Saturday, according to ‘Flight Aware.”

Many people were left stranded.

The company said the issues occurred because of disruptive weather and air traffic control issues.

Airline officials say they hoped to have returned to usual operations by Sunday.

It didn’t, with more than 1,000 cancellations/delays reported.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calvin Curry and Galen Cochran, both of Hattiesburg, were charged with three crimes in...
2 suspects with active warrants turn themselves in to Hattiesburg police
A recreational vehicle and attached shed were a total loss following a Saturday morning fire...
Suspect arrested, charged with arson in Jones County
Jerry was enjoying the classic cars on the corner of Rodenburg Avenue and Highway 90 when a...
Daughter of shooting victim visiting Cruisin’ the Coast speaks out
Mississippi student charged as an adult after allegedly stabbing teen in stomach with hunting...
Mississippi student charged as an adult after allegedly stabbing teen in stomach with hunting knife
Hattiesburg police are asking for the public's help in identifying two females that HPD says...
HPD asking public’s help in identifying shoplifters

Latest News

Diabetes Walk returns in person after virtual 2020.
Hattiesburg’s ‘Walk For Diabetes’ took an extra step towards diabetic awareness
Walk for Diabetes returns
Walk for Diabetes returns
A California judge has settled the great Subway tuna debate, at least for the moment.
The great Subway tuna debate decided
Hot Coffee and Mendenhall churches team to aid Louisiana Ida victims.
Two churches unite to help those impacted by Hurricane Ida