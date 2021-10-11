Restraining order extended for Hub City nightclub

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A temporary restraining order has been extended against the owners of a local nightclub.

According to an order made on Oct. 6, the owners of Club Empire will be forced to keep the club closed until at least Thursday. That morning, a hearing will take place to determine if and when the club will be allowed to reopen.

Last month, the Hattiesburg City Council voted on a motion to possibly close the club. The council also discussed a motion to keep Ropers Rockin’ Country from reopening. Ward 4 Councilman Dave Ware filed the petition on both measures.

On Thursday, Sept. 30, the initial order was served to Club Empire by the City of Hattiesburg.

According to the court document, the city is ordering club owner Stacy Daniels, D, E, S and Brothers, LLC and Broadway of Hattiesburg, LLC, to keep them from taking part in any activity on their property due to ongoing allegations of criminal activity and other illegal activities for the time being.

The city believes, according to the document, that citizens will suffer injuries if the club remains open.

After the city provided evidence to back its claims that Club Empire was a public nuisance, the court determined it was enough to allow the order to be made and served.

The court has also allowed the city to temporarily seize and secure the club, which has resulted in the city temporarily closing the club.

A preliminary hearing was heard on Oct. 6 before Judge Rhea H. Sheldon. The case is being reset for hearing at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14, at the Forrest County Chancery Courthouse.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.