Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Restraining order extended for Hub City nightclub

According to an order made on Oct. 6, the owners of Club Empire will be forced to keep the club...
According to an order made on Oct. 6, the owners of Club Empire will be forced to keep the club closed until at least Thursday.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A temporary restraining order has been extended against the owners of a local nightclub.

According to an order made on Oct. 6, the owners of Club Empire will be forced to keep the club closed until at least Thursday. That morning, a hearing will take place to determine if and when the club will be allowed to reopen.

Last month, the Hattiesburg City Council voted on a motion to possibly close the club. The council also discussed a motion to keep Ropers Rockin’ Country from reopening. Ward 4 Councilman Dave Ware filed the petition on both measures.

On Thursday, Sept. 30, the initial order was served to Club Empire by the City of Hattiesburg.

According to the court document, the city is ordering club owner Stacy Daniels, D, E, S and Brothers, LLC and Broadway of Hattiesburg, LLC, to keep them from taking part in any activity on their property due to ongoing allegations of criminal activity and other illegal activities for the time being.

The city believes, according to the document, that citizens will suffer injuries if the club remains open.

After the city provided evidence to back its claims that Club Empire was a public nuisance, the court determined it was enough to allow the order to be made and served.

The court has also allowed the city to temporarily seize and secure the club, which has resulted in the city temporarily closing the club.

A preliminary hearing was heard on Oct. 6 before Judge Rhea H. Sheldon. The case is being reset for hearing at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14, at the Forrest County Chancery Courthouse.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recreational vehicle and attached shed were a total loss following a Saturday morning fire...
Suspect arrested, charged with arson in Jones County
Hattiesburg police are asking for the public's help in identifying two females that HPD says...
HPD asking public’s help in identifying shoplifters
Grocery store shelves are expected to be thinner than usual during the upcoming holiday season.
Grocery store shelves expected to have holes for a while
A Jones County man drew a gaggle of first responders Sunday after accidentally shooting himself...
Jones County man recovering from self-inflicted wound
Calvin Curry and Galen Cochran, both of Hattiesburg, were charged with three crimes in...
2 suspects with active warrants turn themselves in to Hattiesburg police

Latest News

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Chase Elkins, patrol officers responded to the...
2 killed in two-vehicle crash in Jefferson Davis Co. Saturday
Governor Tate Reeves extends Mississippi’s State of Emergency
Morgan Freeman speaks on stage at the 51st NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium...
Morgan Freeman is not a fan of defunding the police: ‘Necessary for us to have them’
An 80-year-old woman was kidnapped Oct. 11 during a home invasion, then left in the trunk of...
80-year-old woman kidnapped, left in trunk