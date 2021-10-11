Win Stuff
Reba McEntire to grace Mississippi with her presence on Reba: Live in Concert tour

Reba McEntire performs "Fancy" at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on...
Reba McEntire performs "Fancy" at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)(Charles Sykes | AP)
By Josh Carter
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLBT) - Here’s your one chance Mississippi, don’t let Reba down.

McEntire revealed her REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT tour dates Monday, and a stop in Biloxi is on the list.

The Fancy singer will appear at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum on February 25, 2022. Tickets are starting at $60.

According to her website, other stars accompanying her on the tour include: Brandy Clark, Hannah Dasher, Caylee Hammack, Reyna Roberts, Cailtyn Smith, Brittney Spencer and Tenille Townes.

Tenille Townes will be opening for McEntire for her stop in Mississippi.

Tickets for REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT will go on sale October 15 at 10 a.m. at reba.com and livenation.com.

Below is the list of official dates on the REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT tour

11/26 Choctaw Casino & Resort, Durant, OK - The Grand Theater

11/27 Choctaw Casino & Resort, Durant, OK - The Grand Theater

1/13 Evansville, IN - Ford Center *with Caylee Hammack

1/14 Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center Arena *with Caylee Hammack

1/15 Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena *with Caylee Hammack

1/20 Toledo, OH - Huntington Center *with Hannah Dasher

1/21 Green Bay, WI - Resch Center *with Hannah Dasher

1/22 Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center *with Hannah Dasher

1/27 Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena *with Caitlyn Smith

1/28 Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena *with Caitlyn Smith

1/29 Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena *with Caitlyn Smith

2/3 Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Omaha *with Brandy Clark

2/4 Springfield, MO - JQH Arena *with Brandy Clark

2/5 North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena *with Brandy Clark

2/17 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena *with Brittney Spencer

2/18 Atlantic City, NJ - Borgata Event Center *with Brittney Spencer

2/19 Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center *with Brittney Spencer

2/24 Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at the BJCC *with Tenille Townes

2/25 Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum *with Tenille Townes

2/26 Bossier City, LA - Brookshire Grocery Arena *with Tenille Townes

3/4 Mashantucket, CT - Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

3/5 Mashantucket, CT - Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

3/17 Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena *with Reyna Roberts

3/18 Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center *with Reyna Roberts

3/19 Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena *with Reyna Roberts

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

