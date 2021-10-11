Purvis man arrested near Club Xclusive on multiple charges
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Purvis man was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 9, on multiple felony charges.
The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested 34-year-old Marcus Mckeller in the 5700 block of U.S. Highway 49 near Club Xclusive around 10 p.m.
He was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute with an enhanced penalty for possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a stolen firearm near a church.
Mckeller was booked into the Forrest County Jail.
According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, his bond has not yet been set.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.