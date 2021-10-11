Win Stuff
MSDH: 1,041 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths reported in Miss. on Monday

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 495,312...
The latest figures brought the state's total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 495,312 and 9,833, respectively.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health said Monday that 1,041 new COVID-19 cases had been reported statewide as of Sunday, Oct.10.

Twenty-two new deaths were also reported Monday, including four between Oct. 7 and Oct. 8. Another 18 were discovered during a search of death certificates between Aug. 11 and Oct. 4.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 495,312 and 9,833, respectively.

There were around 94 new cases reported in the Pine Belt. There was also one death reported in Forrest County.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, Around 55,663 COVID-19 cases and 1,010 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

  • Covington: 4,260 cases, 93 deaths
  • Forrest: 13,376 cases, 248 deaths
  • Jasper: 3,250 cases, 64 deaths
  • Jones: 13,731 cases, 238 deaths
  • Lamar: 10,436 cases, 135 deaths
  • Marion: 4,195 cases, 106 deaths
  • Perry: 2,038 cases, 54 deaths
  • Wayne: 4,377 cases, 72 deaths

MSDH last reported that around 454,816 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 2,861,488 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide, with 1,334,621 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 18 years old and older with the exception of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which can be received by those 12 years and older.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

